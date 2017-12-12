Disney Theatrical Productions' Thomas Schumacher Elected Board Chairman at The Broadway League

The Broadway League has announced that Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions, was elected as Chairman of the Board of The Broadway League today.

Mr. Schumacher takes over the role from Chairman Robert E. Wankel, President, The Shubert Organization, following the completion of Mr. Wankel's full three-year term.

"With extensive experience as a theatre producer, theatre operator and road presenter, Tom understands the needs of the industry from many different perspectives. He has an undeniable passion for the arts and for theatre. His creativity and love of entertainment are evenly matched with his business sense. He is dedicated to seeing Broadway thrive in New York City, across the country and around the world," said Charlotte. St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "We are so excited to have him as Chairman, and continue the excellent work of our immediate past Chairman Bob Wankel."

In the last three seasons, Broadway attendance has surpassed 13 million and in the 2016 - 2017 season topped the attendance of the ten professional New York and New Jersey sports teams combined. Broadway contributes annually over $10 billion to the New York City economy and supports 89,000 full-time equivalent jobs. Touring Broadway has contributed $3.2 billion to local markets across the United States.

To date 16 new productions have opened in the 2017 - 2018 season. These productions join 20 long-running shows currently playing. In the spring, 14 more shows are scheduled to open with more expected to announce.

Thomas Schumacher serves as President & Producer of Disney Theatrical Productions, overseeing the development, creation and execution of Disney's legitimate stage entertainment worldwide. The division's credits include Beauty and the Beast, King David, The Lion King, Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, On the Record, High School Musical, TARZAN, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies, Aladdin, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Shakespeare in Love, Freaky Friday and Frozen. Recently he served as Executive Producer for the live-action film Beauty and the Beast. As President of Walt Disney Feature Animation, he oversaw some 21 animated features, including The Lion King, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tarzan, Hercules and Lilo & Stitch, and worked closely with Pixar on their first five films. Mr. Schumacher is the author of "How Does the Show Go On? An Introduction to the Theater." He is on the executive committee of Broadway Cares, a longtime Board Member of The Actors Fund a former mentor for the TDF Open Doors program, and is a member of numerous boards. He is a former mentor for the TDF Open Doors program and serves as an adjunct professor at Columbia University.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmys, Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. Broadway Bridges, with the support of the New York City Department of Education, is aimed at giving every New York City public high school student the opportunity to see a Broadway show before graduation. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally.

