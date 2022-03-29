Disney+ Sets THE FULL MONTY Limited Series Revival

The original cast of The Full Monty will reunite for a new limited series on Disney+.

Deadline reports that production on the new eight-part series began yesterday in Sheffield and Manchester. The series will star the original cast of the film, including Robert Carlyle, Tom Wilkinson, Mark Addy and Lesley Sharp.

The limited series will follow the original group from the film as they navigate the city of Sheffield and its weak healthcare, education and employment, exploring the brighter and good-hearted way of working together, showing that communal efforts can still prevail over hardships.

The popular British film was adapted into a Broadway musical in 2000, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Terrence McNally.

The musical followed a group of unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York, who, after seeing how much their wives enjoy watching male strippers during their "Girls' Night Out," come up with a bold way to make some quick cash. In the process they find renewed self-esteem, the importance of friendship and the ability to have fun.

The new series will feature writing from the original film's screenwriter Simon Beaufoy and will be produced by Uberto Pasolini. Andrew Chaplin and Catherine Morshead will direct.