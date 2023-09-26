Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winters & More

Disney Concerts has announced that Disney Princess – The Concert, a celebration of the music of Disney’s iconic princesses performed by Broadway stars, will return to the US for a 39-city run kicking off March 5 in Memphis, TN. Tickets go on-sale Friday morning at 10 AM local time Click Here. A full itinerary is listed below.

The 2024 cast will feature Lissa deGuzman (‘Jasmine’ in Broadway’s Aladdin, Wicked), Syndee Winters (‘Nala’ in Broadway’s The Lion King, Hamilton), and Anneliese van der Pol (Broadway’s final ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast, Disney Channel star of “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home”), as well as Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) and Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees).

Since its debut in Saudi Arabia and its inaugural US tour throughout the 2021-2022 season, Disney Princess – The Concert will have visited 18 countries on 5 continents prior to the new US 2024 leg, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Brazil, Poland, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, China and Thailand. Additionally, Disney Princess – The Concert has performed with the legendary Boston Pops and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

As always, fans attending are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, as these Broadway stars perform 30 iconic Disney songs, including favorites like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Just Around the Riverbend,” and “How Far I’ll Go.”

The 2024 tour includes new arrangements and song additions, adding the music of some of Disney’s greatest heroes and villains. Larger than life animation and theatrical effects accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

Disney Princess – The Concert 2024 North American Tour Dates

MARCH

5 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

6 – Springfield, IL – UIS Performing Arts Center

7 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

9 – Kalamazoo, MI – Miller Auditorium

10 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

12 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

13 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

14 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

15 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

16 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre

17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall

19 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

21 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic Center

22 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove Anaheim

23 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

24 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater

26 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center

27 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

28 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

29 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

APRIL

2 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center

3 – Austin, TX – Long Center

4 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

5 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

6 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – AuRene Theater

8 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10 – Greensboro, NC – Tanger Center

11 – Columbus, GA – RiverCenter

12 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

13 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

14 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

16 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

17 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

18 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

19 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

20 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Watch a preview of the concert here:

About Disney Concerts

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis.

Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as "live to picture" film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts, and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir.

Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Disney Princess – The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up and The Nightmare Before Christmas, which in 2019 accounted for over 900 performances in many of the world's top concert venues.

Photo by Abigail Nilsson