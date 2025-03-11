Disney Gives Pilot Order for COVEN ACADEMY Series From Tim Federle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tim Federle, creator and showrunner of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has found his next Disney project. According to Deadline, Federle has written a pilot for Coven Academy, a new supernatural dramedy revolving around a teenage coven of witches who aim to protect their town from "a looming threat." Disney has given the project a pilot order, which Federle will also executive produce through a multi-year deal with his Chorus Boy production company.

Last week, it was announced that Federle is slated to write the book for the upcoming stage version of The Greatest Showman, which will debut on the West End in 2025. Federle will also direct the upcoming sequel to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and is set to executive produce the live-action Vampirina series for Disney.

In addition to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Federle's past projects include the Broadway musical Tuck Everlasting, the theater comedy Better Nate Than Ever and the animated film Ferdinand, for which he won a Humanitas Award. His books include the Better Nate Than Ever series, a collection of cocktail books, and Life is Like a Musical: How to Live, Love, and Lead Like a Star.