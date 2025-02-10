Disney Costume Designers Fulfill Make-A-Wish Kid's CINDERELLA Dream

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney’s costuming team fulfilled the dream of Make-A-Wish kid Rita by working with her on a custom dress. The Cinderella fan had a one-on-one gown design session with Disney designers to create “Rita’s Rose Diamond Dress." See photos from her visit, which also included a tour of their costuming building and fabric library, character meet-and-greet, and more!

“I was so excited because I got to go to a top-secret fashion place at Disney. I got to see all the ways costumes are designed, which was really cool," Rita shared.

Rita's Dress

The 10-year-old aspiring designer is currently battling cancer and wished to meet Disney's costume design experts as part of her Make-A-Wish trip.

Rita and Her Family

Rita was first inspired by the ballgowns she saw in the classic animated film, which made her want to design a dress for herself. Disney, who has been making Make-A-Wish dreams come true for over 40 years, created a magical, Disney-inspired gown for Rita, also including a doll-sized replica of Rita’s dress for her to keep.

Disney Live Entertainment Costume Specialist Allison Atmore had a special connection to Rita's story, which is just one of the 165,000 wishes that Disney has granted.

“As a child, I was in and out of the hospital myself. It means so much to be able to fulfill a wish for someone going through that because I know what it’s like. It’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had at Disney, and I’m so grateful I got to be part of it." she shared.

Rita and Cinderella's Stepsisters in Disney

Rita's family joined her for the creation of the dress, which was followed by a trip to Magic Kingdom. She was greeted by characters from Cinderella, which celebrates its 75th birthday on Saturday, February 15.

“We have a long road ahead of us, but having this time together as a family, having fun and smiling … there’s no words. It means so much to us. This will be a forever memory for us," Rita’s mother, April, shared.

“Creating happiness for Make-A-Wish families is what we’re all about here at Disney. Our stories, parks and cast members help them make new memories that bring strength and hope," said. Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Walt Disney World Director of External Affairs.

Rita's story is just one of many Disney Princess wishes that Disney will grant this year. 50 Disney Princess wishes will be granted this April at Walt Disney World at the “Once Upon A Wish Party.” The event is promised to be a Disney Princess party like no other, just for Make-A-Wish families.

Photos courtesy of Disney