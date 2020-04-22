Disney Channel to Air THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG & Sing-Along Version Of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL on April 24

In the ultimate night made for kids and families home together, the hit "The Disney Family Singalong" special and the full singalong telecast of the iconic Emmy Award- and Billboard Music Award-winning "High School Musical" will be presented Friday, April 24 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel.

The joyous, star-filled "The Disney Family Singalong" special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest from his home, averaged 12.2 million viewers in its debut broadcast on ABC last week. It was widely acclaimed for its creativity and inventiveness as stars offer messages of support and perform favorite Disney songs, with their family, "quarantine" partners, or solo from their home. They are Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Darren Criss, Luke Evans, Elle Fanning, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner and John Stamos. Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney's "ALADDIN" reunite for a mesmerizing rendition of "Friend Like Me."

For the epic finale, Disney Legend Kenny Ortega ("High School Musical") leads stars from "High School Musical" and more in a ballad turned rousing version of "We're All in This Together." The stars include Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Tik Tok Sensations Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.

"The Disney Family Singalong" is a production of Done+Dusted. The executive producers are Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel/Peter Tangen; ABC





