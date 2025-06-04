Dionne Warwick to Headline Final Show at Apollo Theater Before Renovation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music icon Dionne Warwick will return to Harlem’s Apollo Theater for a special one-night-only performance on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m., marking the final show at the legendary venue before it closes for a two-year renovation.

Titled Don’t Make Me Over, One Night Only, the event will serve as both a homecoming and career retrospective for Warwick, a six-time Grammy Award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and Kennedy Center Honoree. She first performed at the Apollo as a teenager in 1958.

The performance will feature a blend of Warwick’s most celebrated hits—including “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose”—alongside archival footage, behind-the-scenes stories, and tributes to her collaborations with songwriting duo Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

The evening will also touch on Warwick’s activism, particularly her role in HIV/AIDS awareness as a U.S. Ambassador of Health and her advocacy work through the 1985 charity single “That’s What Friends Are For.”

The show is presented by Elliott Entertainment LLC and GCI Film. Tickets are available at www.apollotheater.org.