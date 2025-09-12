Dimash Qudaibergen to Make Madison Square Garden Debut This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International vocal phenomenon Dimash Qudaibergen will bring his acclaimed concert show to New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden for the very first time on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Known for his remarkable six-octave range and ability to move seamlessly across genres, Dimash has built a global following with performances that blend delicate ballads, epic anthems, and elements of classical, pop, rock, and Kazakh folk traditions.

The program will feature some of Dimash’s signature works, including the French classic “SOS d’un terrien en détresse,” his soaring ballad “Love’s Not Over Yet” composed by Grammy Award-winner Walter Afanasieff, and “The Story of One Sky,” a composition by Dimash that calls for peace and unity among nations.

Born in Kazakhstan, Dimash first captured worldwide attention during his breakout turn on China’s hit TV competition Singer before going on to impress U.S. audiences in CBS’s The World’s Best, hosted by James Corden. His career has since taken him to stages around the globe, where he has performed alongside luminaries including Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, and Hauser. Beyond his artistry, Dimash has been celebrated as a cultural ambassador, receiving the title of “Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan.”

Dimash’s devoted international fan base, the Dears, is renowned for its philanthropic work, often organizing charitable initiatives around his concerts. His Madison Square Garden debut promises not just a concert, but an unforgettable musical journey that transcends language, borders, and genre.