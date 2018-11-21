Digital Lottery Policy Announced For THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

Click Here for More Articles on THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays, an all-new installment of the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular, begins performances this Friday, November 23 at the Marquis Theatre (210 W. 46th Street). The Illusionists' special holiday engagement will play through Sunday, December 30 only.

Beginning with the 6:30PM performance on Sunday, November 25, a limited number of $35 tickets will be sold to winners of a digital lottery drawing. For details and entrance to the digital lottery, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/illusionists/.

FOR ALL PERFORMANCES: Lottery opens at 9AM and closes at 5PM on the day before the performance. Tickets are limited to four per person.

Winners will be notified within minutes of the drawing, and will have one hour to pay for their tickets online with a credit card. Tickets can be picked up at the Marquis Theatre box office 30 minutes prior to showtime. Photo ID is required for pickup. Seat locations and the number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability and blackout dates may apply.

The mind-blowing spectacular of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth, alongside special guests Light Balance. Produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, MagicSpace Entertainment, and Kilburn Live, The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

