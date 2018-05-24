Digital Lottery Begins Tomorrow for SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical has announced that a limited number of $40 same day tickets will be available via a digital lottery for select performances starting May 25th. The lottery will open each morning at 8:00am and close at 11:00am for matinee performances and 3:00pm for evening performances. Winners will be notified within moments of the drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for tickets online via credit card. Lottery tickets must be picked up at the Lunt- Fontanne Theatre, 205 W 46th Street, 30 minutes prior to the performance. A photo ID is required for pick up. The seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Seat locations may be partial view.

For additional information or to enter the lottery please visit: https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/summer/

Three actresses who play the role of musical icon Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical are Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever (Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna." LaChanze has received a Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Diva Donna and Ariana DeBose has received a Tony Award nomination for Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Disco Donna.

The cast of SUMMER also includes Aaron Krohn (Cabaret) as "Neil Bogart," Ken Robinson (The Color Purple) as "Andrew Gaines," and Jared Zirilli (Lysistrata Jones) as "Bruce Sudano." The ensemble is comprised of Angelica Beliard (On Your Feet), Mackenzie Bell (Sunset Boulevard), Kaleigh Cronin (A Bronx Tale), Kimberly Dodson (Duress film), Anissa Felix (Sunset Boulevard), Drew Wildman Foster (Sunset Boulevard), Kendal Hartse (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Afra Hines (Shuffle Along), Jenny Laroche ("Smash"), Wonu Ogunfowora (A Bronx Tale), Rebecca Riker (An American in Paris), Christina Acosta Robinson ("Dexter"), Jessica Rush (Jersey Boys) and Harris M. Turner (Mamma Mia!). Swings include Aurelia Michael (Legally Blonde), Jody Reynard (Chicago tour) and Kim Steele (Jerry Springer The Opera).

SUMMER features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.

SUMMER is produced by Tommy Mottola and the Dodgers. Co-Producers are Steven A. and Alexandra Cohen, Thalia Sodi, Courtney Sachs, Ollawood Productions, Lawrence S. Toppall, Rodney Rigby, Morris Goldfarb, James L. Nederlander, Universal Music Group, The John Gore Organization.

Tickets are available through www.Ticketmaster.com online or by phone at 877-250-2929 or in person at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office. Box office hours are Mondaythrough Saturday from 10:00am to 8:00pm and Sunday from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. Group sales (of 12 or more) are available by calling 877-536-3437 or by email at groups@dodger.com.

SUMMER offers a limited number of $40 rush tickets, available at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, beginning when the Box Office opens each day. There is a limit of two tickets per customer. Rush tickets can only be purchased the day of the performance. Tickets are non-transferable, subject to availability and may be partial view.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

A developmental production of the new musical recently played a twice-extended engagement at the La Jolla Playhouse.

www.TheDonnaSummerMusical.com

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

