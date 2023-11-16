Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

Dick Van Dyke 98 YEARS OF MAGIC is coming to CBS to honor and celebrate the legendary career of the iconic actor and performer for his 98th birthday.

The entertainment special will air Thursday, Dec. 21 (9:00 – 11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

The two-hour tribute event will also showcase songs and archival footage from the best of his nearly full century career encompassing “Mary Poppins,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and more.

“I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ and ‘Diagnosis Murder,’” said Van Dyke. “I’ve been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn’t be prouder. I’m incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can’t wait to be part of the show!”

Dick Van Dyke 98 YEARS OF MAGIC is executive produced by Craig and Clara Plestis of Smart Dog Media. Deena Katz will cast and executive produce, Ashley Edens serves as showrunner, and Dick Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene Silver, will produce along with White Label Productions.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Laura Johansen