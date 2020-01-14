Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Will Lead HIT HER WITH THE SKATES at the Royal George Theatre; Full Cast Announced!

HIT HER WITH THE SKATES, a new musical about life, love and the roller rink starring American Idol power couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, has announced full casting for the world premiere of the Chicago production at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 North Halsted St., Chicago, IL, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Preview performances are slated to begin March 10.

Joining Diana DeGarmo (Jacqueline Miller) and Ace Young (Blake Conrad/Russ Reiner) will be Chris Walker (Jack/Danny Myers); Nik Kmiecik (Brad Miller); Amy Toporek (Jackie Miller); Marvin Malone II (Scotty Watkins); Norrell Moore (Rebecca Miller); Karl Hamilton (Hank Miller); Kelly Felthous (Meghan Behnke); Madeline Fansler (Tonya Carson); Adia Bell (Female Swing); and Adam Fane (Male Swing).

Produced by HHWTS Productions LLC Christine Rea (Book/Lyrics), Rick Briskin (Music/Lyrics) and Mary Beidler Gearen Productions, LLC, the creative team of the world premiere will be Chicago native Brenda Didier (Director), Christopher Chase Carter (Choreographer) and Daniel A. Weiss (Music Director).

HIT HER WITH THE SKATES is a coming of age story with a twist. It's 1994 and Rock star, Jacqueline Miller has a lot to celebrate. She's headlining her first national tour, has a hit record and is riding high. In the midst of this, she has agreed to kick off the gala re-opening of her beloved childhood roller rink, Windy City Skates. When complications hit her head-on, Jacqueline takes a retrospective journey back to 1977 and finds herself again when she meets up with her 12-year-old self and all of the people who have made her who she is. From the wisdom of the Ouija Board to the power of All-Skate Saturday, the family-friendly musical HIT HER WITH THE SKATES explores the magic and hope of finding your one true love while still being true to yourself.

"We are so excited to bring this story home," said HIT HER WITH THE SKATES creative producer Christine Rea. "My childhood love of the roller rink and Southside roots are the inspiration behind Hit Her With The Skates, and I cannot think of a better place to begin the journey!"

HIT HER WITH THE SKATES individual tickets are now on sale. Tickets range from $40 - $79 with a select number of $99 premium seats available. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com or by calling (312) 988-9000. Group tickets for 10 or more are on sale now by calling Group Theater Tix at (312) 423-6612. For more information, visit www.HitHerWithTheSkates.com.





