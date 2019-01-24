Derek Klena Will Make His Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut

Broadway favorite Derek Klena brings his solo show to Feinstein's/54 Below on February 18 at 7pm! Join Derek as he takes a look back on the roles, moments, and people that have shaped his life and career during his eight years in New York City. Audiences can expect stories from his childhood in Southern California, from his early experiences on reality television as well as backstage tales and beloved songs from his star turns in Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, and the upcoming Jagged Little Pill.

Featuring music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano and Eric Davis on guitar, you won't want to miss your chance to experience this intimate musical evening with one of Broadway's most beloved rising stars!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Cover charges begin at $55 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

