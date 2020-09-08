Derek Hough Will Judge DANCING WITH THE STARS

Hough was previously a professional dancer on the show.

Emmy® Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion dancer Derek Hough joins "Dancing with the Stars" in a new capacity as a judge when the show kicks off its new season live on MONDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Derek Hough said on his return, "This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn't be more excited to be back in the ballroom."

Hough joins Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the judges table in the ballroom. Meanwhile, in light of current circumstances, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, though he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.

Hough played Corny Collins in the 2016 "Hairspray Live" production.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities including Carole Baskin, Nelly, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, Charles Oakley, JEANNIE MAI, Skai Jackson, Chrishell Stause and Nev Schulman. The series averaged 9.1 million Total Viewers last season after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.

