Delia Ephron’s LEFT ON TENTH Now Available for Purchase From Dramatists Play Service

Left on Tenth, the new play based on the bestselling memoir by Delia Ephron, is now available for purchase through Dramatists Play Service.

Left on Tenth tells the beautiful, humorous, and ultimately uplifting true story of a woman who—when least expecting it—rediscovers love, hope, and joy in the face of profound loss. This inspiring play invites readers to experience the rollercoaster of human connection, reminding us that it’s never too late to open your heart again.

The Broadway debut of Left on Tenth, which ended its run on February 2, 2025, was directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman and starred Julianna Margulies, Peter Gallagher, Peter Francis James, and Kate MacCluggage. To purchase the script or license the play, visit: dramatists.com.