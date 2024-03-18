Dee Roscioli to Join TÍTANIQUE as Céline Dion in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dee Roscioli (Wicked, The Cher Show) will board the ship of dreams as Céline Dion in Titanique. Roscioli, who replaces current star Nicole Parker (“Mad TV,” Wicked, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me) will perform the role beginning April 3. Tickets to Titanique are available through January 12, 2025.

All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.

Titanique currently stars Nicole Parker in the role of Céline Dion – who will play her final performance on March 31, 2024.Lindsay Heather Pearce (Mean Girls, “Glee”, Wicked) continues as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Jack, Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice) as Victor Garber, Russell Daniels (Gutenberg! The Musical) as Ruth, Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous, “The Homo Sapien Experience”) as Cal, with Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.

About Dee Roscioli

Dee is most known for her 7-year record-breaking run as Elphaba in the smash hit Wicked (Broadway, Chicago, San Fran, First Nat’l Touring companies). This has made her one of the longest running green girls worldwide. Dee was also seen on Broadway in The Cher Show as both Star and Lady Cher as well as the closing company of the 2015 revival of Fiddler on the Roof as Fruma Sarah, which was filmed and archived for Lincoln Center’s performance library. She can be heard on the original cast recording of John Kander’s new musical Kid Victory, where she created the role of Emily at NYC’s beloved Vineyard Theatre. Most recently, she created the role of Penny Lawlor for the Huntington Theatre production of Sing Street. In addition to her theatre credits, she has headlined various symphonies and cruise ships across the US and Europe, including the prestigious Cleveland Orchestra and Philly Pops. Dee has also guest starred in TV series “Katy Keene” (CW) and “Little Voice” (Apple TV) and voices the character of Ma on the animated series Madagascar: A Little Wild. Instagram @deeroscioli