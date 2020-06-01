Deborah Cox Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN at Chicago's Arcada Theatre

Arcada Theatre has announced that Deborah Cox will be taking on the role of Eve/Mama in the upcoming production of Children of Eden, set to open in the summer of 2021.

Cox will be joining previously announced cast members, Tony-nominee, Norm Lewis, award-winning gospel artist, David Phelps, and America's Got Talent finalist, Brian Justin Crum. Children of Eden's award-winning artistic team includes: Stephen Schwartz (Music and Lyrics); John Caird (Book); Brenda Didier (Director/Choreographer); Christopher Carter (Co-Choreographer); Jermaine Hill (Music Director); Tom Vendafredo (Choral Director); Alexander Ridgers (Lighting); Kevan Loney (Projection Design); and Jeff Kmiec (Scenic Design). The production will be produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment.

Freely based on the Biblical book of Genesis, Children of Eden, with book and score by John Caird (Les Mis, Nicholas Nickelby) and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Disney's Pocahontas), respectively, provides a unique telling of the story of creation through the epic of Noah and the flood. Scheduled to open August 6, 2021 at the Arcada Theatre- located just 45 minutes from O'Hare Airport- the show will be a theatrical celebration, with a cast of over 50 alumni from Chicago and New York stages.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You