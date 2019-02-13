Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio Demolished in LA

In 1979 stage and screen star Debbie Reynolds founded the Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio in North Hollywood, which remained operational for decades to follow. Stars such as Bette Midler, Michael Jackson, and Mariah Carey all rehearsed there. Now, according to TMZ, the building has unfortunately been demolished.

Reynolds' son Todd Fisher had allegedly planned to turn the building into a museum commemorating his mother, but the building was sold at auction before it could be done.

For images and video of the demolition, visit TMZ here.

Debbie Reynolds was an American actress, singer, entertainer, businesswoman, film historian, humanitarian and a noted former collector of film memorabilia. Her breakout role was the portrayal of Helen Kane in the 1950 film "Three Little Words", for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer.



However, it was her first leading role in 1952 at age 19, as Kathy Selden in "Singin' in the Rain," that set her on the path to fame. By the mid-1950s, she was a major star. Other notable successes include "The Affairs of Dobie Gillis," "Susan Slept Here," "Bundle of Joy," for which she received a Golden Globe nomination, "The Catered Affair," and and "Tammy and the Bachelor," in which her rendering of the song "Tammy" reached number one on the music charts.



She starred in "How the West Was Won," and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Her performance as Molly Brown earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Her other notable films include "The Singing Nun," "Divorce American Style," "What's the Matter with Helen?," "Mother (1996 Golden Globe nomination)," and "In & Out."



In 1973 Reynolds starred in a Broadway revival of the musical "Irene" and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical. In 1969 she starred in her own television show, "The Debbie Reynolds Show," for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance in "A Gift of Love" and an Emmy Award for playing Grace's mother Bobbi on "Will & Grace."



In 1988 she released her autobiography titled, "Debbie: My Life." In 2013, she released an updated version titled "Unsinkable: A Memoir."



Reynolds died after suffering a stroke, one day after the passing of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You