Debbie Allen, Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley and More to be Honored at The Actors Fund's 2021 Virtual Gala

The Actors Fund will hold a Virtual Gala on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET. The evening will celebrate The Actors Fund; Emmy Award-winning icon, Debbie Allen; Clean Tech Investor, Real Estate Developer and Philanthropist Niko Elmaleh; Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning producer Stacey Mindich; and creators of the talk show "Stars in the House," Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, as they receive The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor.

The event begins at 7 pm ET and will include special tribute performances by artists to be announced. Guests will join together online to support The Actors Fund's services that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of the performing arts and entertainment industry. Since March 2020, The Actors Fund has distributed more than $22.4 million in direct financial assistance to more than 16,600 entertainment arts professionals.

"Throughout our 139-year history, The Actors Fund has been incredibly fortunate to have steadfast support for our work, "said Joe Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund. "And this year's Medal of Honor recipients-Debbie, Niko, Stacey, Seth and James-continue this legacy in their commitment to not only The Actors Fund, but also to the entire performing arts and entertainment community. We can't wait to celebrate their invaluable contributions to supporting a life in the arts."

Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,500 and include access to a private link for the evening's gala tributes and entertainment. To host a virtual table and for sponsorships, call 212.627.1000 or email actorsfund@resevt.com. To purchase individual tickets and for event updates, visit actorsfund.org/Gala2021.