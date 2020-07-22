Debbie Allen, Lee Curreri, Laura Dean and More From FAME to Appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Original Stars of FAME Will Celebrate Their 40 Year Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE Thursday, July 23nd

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the High School of Performing Arts class of 1980, better known as the original stars of "Fame," will celebrate their 40 year reunion on "Stars In The House" LIVE Thursday, July 23nd at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. Debbie Allen (Lydia), Lee Curreri (Bruno Martelli), Laura Dean (Lisa Monroe), Antonia Franceschi (Hillary Van Doren), Michael Gore (Composer), and Dean Pitchford (Lyricist) will remember (remember, remember) what it was like to bring this iconic story and score to life in support of The Actors Fund. Fans tuning in can ask the questions they've always wanted answered in real time, and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read by the stars on air. And of course, like every episode of "Stars in The House," there will be LIVE music!

"I saw FAME when I was a kid and, holy cow, did I love it!" said Seth Rudetsky. "It's heartbreaking, real, thrilling and, most of all, it inspired a generation of performers to follow our dreams. James and I are not only going to hang out with some of our favorite Performing Arts alumni, but what a privilege it will be to have to have the amazing composing team who gave us 'Hot Lunch,' 'Out Here On My Own,' 'I Sing The Body Electric,' and the title song we all wanted to sing while dancing on a taxi!"

"Fame" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including stars from iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty;" plus classic TV shows like "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and "Star Trek: Voyager." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

