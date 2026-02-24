Dean Taucher to Discuss THE SOPRANOS at Museum of the Moving Image Event

Dean Taucher, the set designer for The Sopranos, will serve as a guest speaker at the Museum of the Moving Image. His participation is part of the ongoing events of this series exhibition. The special speaking engagement entitled “On Production Design with Dean Taucher” is scheduled for Saturday, March 21st, at 1:00 p.m.



Mr. Taucher will offer valuable behind-the-scenes insights and anecdotes from his experience designing Season One (episodes two through thirteen) of The Sopranos, a role in which he significantly contributed to the show's iconic visual narrative. The session will be moderated by Carissa Lawson, a contributing news anchor for CBS. This engagement is part of the museum's exhibition and special programming that honors the enduring legacy of The Sopranos throughout the months of February and March.



Following his MoMI appearance, Dean Taucher will mark his debut as a playwright with the Off-Broadway premiere of his play Movies TV Mayhem at Theatre Row. The production, directed by Richard Caliban, will run from April 23 to May 9, 2026. Featuring a stellar cast including, Lou Liberatore, Grant Neale and Oneika Phillips, Movies TV Mayhem is a dynamic exploration of media, memory, and mayhem, promising audiences a thought-provoking and entertaining theatrical experience. Theatre Row, known for its commitment to innovative and engaging productions, is the perfect venue for Taucher's latest creative endeavor.

