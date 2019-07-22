Deadline Approaches For The BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop

Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) is still accepting applications for its annual BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop for the first-year composer and lyricist classes.

This prestigious workshop begins in September 2019 and will conclude in June 2020. Recipient of the Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre Award and Drama Desk Special Award, the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop consists of approximately 250 composers, lyricists and book writers who are currently writing and developing new works for the musical theatre. The BMI Foundation presents The Harrington Award, The Jean Banks Award, The Ellen Schwartz Award, The Jerry Bock Award and The George Bailey Fund to the participants with the most outstanding works.

The first-year class is moderated by BMI's Senior Director of Musical Theatre, Patrick Cook, and Workshop Administrator, Frederick Freyer. The pair met in the Workshop themselves circa 1983 and have composed and written several musical works together. Now they use their invaluable knowledge and experience with the theater to mentor aspiring lyricists and composers.

"Throughout the years, this workshop has cultivated some of today's brightest emerging composers and lyricists," says Cook. "I'm very eager to work with this year's incoming group and look forward to seeing what develops from the workshop."

Notable workshop alumni include EGOT recipient Robert Lopez (Frozen, The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q), Academy Award-winner Kristen Anderson Lopez (Frozen), and Tony Award-winners Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), Edward Kleban (A Chorus Line), Maury Yeston (Titanic, Grand Hotel, Nine), Jeff Marx (Avenue Q), Michael John LaChiusa (Queen of the Mist, Marie Christine, The Wild Party) and Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal).

Workshop participants will be charged $27 for an identification badge, but all other sponsorship costs are covered in full by BMI.

The intent behind this workshop is to create an environment where aspiring lyricists, composers and librettists can learn the fundamentals of musical theatre under the guidance and supervision of experienced professionals to develop then fine-tune both their skills and craft. The workshop also tries to encourage members to experiment, take risks and absorb as much as they can during their time there.

To apply to the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, please visit: http://www.bmi.com/theatre_workshop

Applications should include:

· Composer: Three (3) contrasting compositions on CD - up-tempo, comedy song, ballad. Please include copy of score that includes lyrics.

· Lyricist: Three (3) contrasting lyrics - up-tempo, comedy song, ballad.

· Composer/Lyricist: Three (3) contrasting songs on CD - up-tempo, comedy song, ballad. Please include copy of score that includes lyrics.

If mailing an application, send to:

Patrick Cook, BMI

250 Greenwich Street,

Floor 31,

New York, NY 10007-0030

To learn more about the BMI Lehman Engel Workshop, you can read this interview by Pat Cook that originally appeared in The Producers Perspective.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You