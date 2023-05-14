DconProductions to Present Reading of THE COLD LOTTERY This Month

The Cold Lottery, a staged reading produced by DconProductions, is set to take place on May 25, 2023, at 7 PM in New York City. The event is designed to bring together writers and actors in a safe and supportive space. Casting for The Cold Lottery is drawn on the evening of the performance... just minutes before the production begins. Everyone who attends has a chance to read and knowing that creates a special energy in the room. Featured this month will be "A Night Of Shorts". The Cold Lottery is located at 357 West 36th Street, New York, New York - Suite 204. Readings are held on the 3rd Thursday of every month.

Dcon Productions was founded by actor/entrepreneur Daniel J Condon, who decided to move to New York City in 2021 to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. He knew that if he wanted to take his career to the next level, he had to be in New York. It was a big move, but he was ready for the challenge, attending auditions and taking acting classes as soon as he arrived.

Through his acting journey, Condon noticed that there were few opportunities for writers and actors to connect and collaborate on their shared passion. He decided to be the catalyst for change by creating a dual space where writers could hear their work read aloud by actors and actors could showcase their skills. With so many talented people in New York needing a platform from which to perform, The Cold Lottery was created to help shine a spotlight on their skills and gifts.

One of the things that sets The Cold Lottery apart from other play readings is the way it connects actors and writers without ego being attached. It creates a space where everyone has an equal opportunity to participate. Typically, at play readings you know who is going to be reading ahead of time. By removing the pressure of auditions and callbacks, The Cold Lottery allows actors and writers to connect in a more authentic way. It's not about who you know or what credits you have - it's about coming together and creating something new.

The event is structured as a lottery, with writers sending their work on an open submission basis. Plays are selected prior to the reading. No one knows what type of material they will receive, which is part of the fun. It's a great way to discover new talent and learn what people are working on.

The Cold Lottery is the first venture for Daniel, who hopes to expand the event to other cities and create opportunities for writers and actors around the world. A huge goal for the current format is to turn the readings into actual productions. Condon is passionate about bringing people together, who create their own work. The Cold Lottery is just the first step.

For more information about The Cold Lottery, including how to submit a play or get involved as an actor, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/thecoldlottery/

https://www.instagram.com/thecoldlottery/

or email: coldreadingssubmissionsnyc@gmail.com