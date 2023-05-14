Davide Cerreta to Play Chelsea Table & Stage This Month

Davide Cerreta, Singer, Pianist, Composer, Arranger, Lyricist & Educator, will play Chelsea Table and Stage on May 26th at 9:30pm! The show will feature Antongiulio Foti (Piano), Stefano Battagli (Upright Bass), and Marcello Cardillo (Drums).

Davide Cerreta is an Italian-German jazz vocalist, pianist, composer, arranger, and educator. His repertoire consists of traditional jazz standards, hard bop melodies, contemporary original compositions and rearranged pop tunes. Cerreta is a multilingual artist (Italian, German, English, Spanish, and French), born and raised in Roma, Italy; however music has always been Cerreta's most beloved language. Cerreta has toured throughout Europe, North America, South America, and Central America performing at several international venues, TV shows, and festivals around the world, including: Umbria Jazz Festival, X-Factor (Sky1), The Jazz Bakery (LA), 55 Bar (NYC), A-Trane Jazz Club (Berlin), Gregory's (Roma), Ateneo Theater (Panama City), among others.

He has shown great versatility in his career from performing pop music in TV shows, like X-Factor, to tunes from the swing era, bebop, hard-bop vocalese, and contemporary/modern original compositions as a leader, co-leader, sideman. Additionally, Cerreta teaches as an Assistant Professor for the Voice Department at Berklee College of Music and is an advocate for the preservation of nature, especially our life-giving oceans.

Photo Credits: Sara Dioletta



Upcoming concerts

West Coast

05/15 Carling Jazz Live-Stream - San Francisco

05/16 La Puglia - Los Angeles

05/18 The Dispensary Lounge - Las Vegas

05/19 Maxan Jazz - Las Vegas

05/20 Coop's Cabaret - Las Vegas

New York

05/26 Click Here 9:30pm

Band: Antongiulio Foti (Piano), Stefano Battagli (Upright Bass), Marcello Cardillo (Drums)

06/06 Peperoncino Jazz Festival at Baretto Fasano Restaurant 9:00pm