David Korins Takes Over Our TikTok Today!

Three-time Tony nominated set designer David Korins is taking over our TikTok today, March 26, with some exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at his design process for shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, and Mrs. Doubtfire! Plus, he'll be going live on our TikTok at 8pm ET to answer questions!

Follow along on our TikTok account!

Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice (Tony nom, Drama Desk award), Hamilton (Tony nom), War Paint (Tony nom), Dear Evan Hansen, Bandstand, Misery, Motown, Vanya and Sonia, Bring It On, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Lombardi, and Passing Strange. TV: "91st Annual Academy Awards," "Grease: Live!" (Emmy award). Concert: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Andrea Boccelli. Extensive Off-Broadway/regional theatre, hospitality, and experience design. Dad: Stella and Vivian.