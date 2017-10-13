David Hyde Pierce to Host 9th Annual BROADWAY SALUTES at Sardi's

The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) have announced that the ninth annual Broadway Salutes ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St). The event will begin at 3 p.m. with arrivals and pinning, and the reception begins at 3:30 p.m.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce, who is currently starring in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway. The program is directed by Marc Bruni. Julie Menin, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, will also attend.

In this industry-wide reception, theatre professionals will receive special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway for their valuable contributions to the business. Broadway Salutes honors actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers, and many more theatre professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway.

"It takes hundreds of gifted people working together, behind the scenes and onstage, to create and maintain the high quality of every show on Broadway. Once a year, Broadway Salutes gives us an opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of our most talented colleagues who have served our industry for many years," said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman of the Broadway League.

"Broadway is a top tourist destination and supports 89,000 local jobs and contributes nearly $12.6 billion to the economy of New York City. Broadway Salutes enables us to thank those who are often unseen by the audience and deserve recognition for their tremendous talent and tireless work that creates the extraordinary and memorable experience of a Broadway production," said Tony DePaulo (COBUG).

"Broadway is an iconic element of New York City's culture, and it wouldn't exist without the contributions of hardworking, behind-the-scenes professionals - many of whom have dedicated their lives to the theatrical craft," said Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin. "I congratulate all of the individuals being honored by Broadway Salutes today, and thank you for dedicating your time, skill and energy to the Broadway community."

The Broadway Salutes committee is comprised of: Co-chairs Tony DePaulo (IATSE) and Mark Schweppe (Shubert Organization) and committee members Lawrence Paone (IATSE), Laura Penn (SDC), Hal Goldberg (Jujamcyn), Paige Price (AEA), Ryan Hanley (AEA) and Barbara Wolkoff (SDC), and Chris Brockmeyer (Broadway League).

Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O'Connor, of Foresight Events, are the production team.

RSVP@BroadwaySalutes.com and for more information, go to www.broadwaysalutes.com.

The members of the COALITION OF BROADWAY UNIONS AND GUILDS (COBUG) have labor contracts or work for or with the Broadway League. COBUG was established to strengthen the position of Unions and Guilds within the industry, to participate in decision making that affects Broadway and the art and craft of theatre at large, and to educate the broader community about the collective role Coalition members play in keeping our industry vibrant and healthy.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmys, Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with TDF), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally.

