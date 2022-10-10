Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

David Gilna's A BOLT FROM D'BLUE Will Return to NYC at An Beal Bocht Cafe

The event is on Wednesday 2nd November.

Oct. 10, 2022  

David Gilna's A BOLT FROM D'BLUE Will Return to NYC at An Beal Bocht Cafe

Following the success from David Gilna's (My Bedsit Window, The Unsung Hero, One For The Ditch) World Premiere of his new solo play 'A Bolt From D'Blue' for the 1st Irish Festival 2022 at the New York Irish Center back in January, the award-winning Irish Playwright will return to New York for a third time this year presented by The Poor Mouth Theatre Company at An Beal Bocht Cafe on Wednesday 2nd November.

In this powerful one-man show "A Bolt From D'Blue," David Gilna recounts his early dreams of being a performer, his family history, his first arrival to the US, and, of course, the moment that changed his life forever: being struck by lightning. Gilna deftly guides us through the humor and horror of this near-death experience, weaving the trauma of this life-changing event into a poignant and unforgettable show. For anyone seeking hope or a teary-eyed laugh, "A Bolt From D'Blue" is not to be missed.

Tickets on sale now

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202168®id=&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.anbealbochtcafe.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information on award-winning Irish Playwright David Gilna

https://www.davidgilna.ie




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Los Angeles Jazz Society Tribute and Awards to Be Held Later This MonthLos Angeles Jazz Society Tribute and Awards to Be Held Later This Month
October 9, 2022

Los Angeles Jazz Society's annual Jazz Tribute Concert and Awards are a celebration of jazz and its talented musicians who have made this extraordinary music their life's passion. This year's edition, hosted by KJAZZ's Rhonda Hamilton, will feature over 90 minutes of musical tributes, honoring the likes of Rickey Minor, Ledisi, and Bill Holman at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday, October 29, 2022, beginning at 7:30pm.
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Play Arts Centre Melbourne, New Dates AddedTHE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Play Arts Centre Melbourne, New Dates Added
October 9, 2022

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is making its way to Melbourne in just 3 weeks after its record breaking season at the Sydney Opera House. New dates have just been released across the summer for the Arts Centre Melbourne season, where audiences will experience one of the most successful and much loved musicals of all time.
Premios Bellas Artes, Plataforma Para Impulsar Y Profesionalizar La Literatura En MéxicoPremios Bellas Artes, Plataforma Para Impulsar Y Profesionalizar La Literatura En México
October 9, 2022

La Secretaría de Cultura del Gobierno de México y el Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (Inbal), a través de la Coordinación Nacional de Literatura (CNL), compartieron este sábado, en el marco del segundo día de actividades de la XXII Feria Internacional del Libro de la Ciudad de México, un conversatorio en torno a la relevancia que los Premios Bellas Artes tienen para la literatura mexicana y sus autores.  
Photos: First Look at Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Jessie Mueller, and James Monroe Iglehart in GUYS AND DOLLSPhotos: First Look at Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Jessie Mueller, and James Monroe Iglehart in GUYS AND DOLLS
October 9, 2022

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has released production photos for its star-studded Broadway Center Stage production of Guys and Dolls, running now through October 16. Check out the photos here!
Photos: MARVEL'S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Takes Over New York Comic ConPhotos: MARVEL'S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Takes Over New York Comic Con
October 9, 2022

The cast and creative team of Disney Branded Television's highly anticipated 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' took over New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8, 2022. It was also announced that the series was picked up for a second season and the opening title was revealed during the panel. Check out the photos here.