David Byrne Eyes Broadway With 'American Utopia' Album

Oct. 21, 2018  

David Byrne is currently on tour with his American Utopia album, but it looks as if he has something else in the works.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Byrne said interest has been expressed from both Broadway and the West End to turn the album into some type of show.

"I've never done anything like that before," he said.

Byrne has the experience, as he wrote Here Lies Love, and Joan of Arc, both of which premiered at the Public, so this is not outside the realm of possibility.

One of pop music's true visionaries, Byrne has released six solo albums, collaborated with Eno, St Vincent, Arcade Fire, Fat Boy Slim, De La Soul and more; won an Oscar; founded the Luaka Bop label; turned a ferry terminal into a musical instrument, designed bike racks, and published 2012 book How Music Works. The Talking Heads leader is currently on the road in the UK/Europe, having already taken his 80+ date world tour everywhere from Santiago to Tuscany, Saskatoon to Mexico City.

