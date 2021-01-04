David Bowie's LAZARUS Streaming for Three Performances Only This Weekend

This weekend, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the filmed London production of Lazarus for three streamed performances only, January 8-10, in remembrance of David Bowie on his birthday and to mark the fifth anniversary of his untimely death. Tickets are available now at link.dice.fm/lazarus.

One of David Bowie's final completed projects before his passing in 2016, Lazarus was captured live on stage during the musical's sold-out run at King's Cross Theatre later that year, having premiered at The New York Theatre Workshop in 2015. The show includes songs from Bowie's iconic catalogue as well as new songs written for the stage including the title song, "Lazarus."

Six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Michael C. Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, "Dexter") stars as Newton, the character famously portrayed by David Bowie in the 1976 screen adaptation of The Man Who Fell To Earth directed by Nicolas Roeg. With a book by Bowie and Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Sing Street, Once), Lazarus co-stars Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) and Michael Esper (American Idiot, The Last Ship) and is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove (West Side Story, Network, A View From The Bridge).

A scene from the filmed musical, featuring Sophia Anne Caruso and Michael C. Hall performing "Life On Mars," is available HERE.

Broadcast times are:

Friday, January 8, 2021

· Australia & New Zealand - 7pm AEDT

· UK & Ireland - 7pm GMT

· Europe - 8pm CET

· US & Canada - 6pm PST / 9pm EST

Saturday, January 9, 2021

· Australia & New Zealand - 7pm AEDT

· UK & Ireland - 7pm GMT

· Europe - 8pm CET

· US & Canada - 6pm PST / 9pm EST

Sunday, January 10, 2021

· Australia & New Zealand - 3pm AEDT

· UK & Ireland - 3pm GMT

· Europe - 4pm CET

· US & Canada - 1pm PST / 4pm EST

Lazarus will not be available on-demand after these streams have concluded.

For more information about how to stream the show, please visit https://support.dice.fm/article/483-lazarus-by-david-bowie-enda-walsh-stream-faqs.

Inspired by the book The Man Who Fell To Earth by Walter Tevis ("The Queen's Gambit"), Lazarus focuses on Thomas Newton, as he remains still on Earth - a 'man' unable to die, his head soaked in cheap gin and haunted by a past love. We follow Newton during the course of a few days where the arrival of another lost soul might finally set him free.

Lazarus features scenic and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, costumes by An d'Huys, video design by Tal Yarden, original sound by Brian Ronan with U.K. sound by Tony Gayle, choreography by Annie-B Parson, hair and wig design by Richard Mawbey, and musical direction by Henry Hey. Casting is by Jill Green.

The Lazarus Cast Album is available on RCA / ISO Records.

Photo credit: Johan Persson