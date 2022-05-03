David Birney, Stage and Screen Actor Known For BRIDGET LOVES BERNIE, Dies at 83

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor David Birney has died at age 83.

Birney is best known for his role in "Bridget Loves Bernie" but has also had several notable stage roles.

His Broadway credits include Benefactors, Amadeus, Antigone, An Enemy of the People, The Playboy of the Western World, The Good Woman of Setzuan, and The Miser.

Aside from his title role in Bridget Loves Bernie, Birney appeared frequently on television, building a career in TV-movies, regular series and miniseries. He starred in such series as Live Shot, Cannon, St. Elsewhere, The Adams Chronicles, Glitter, Serpico, Fantasy Island, Hawaii Five-O, McMillan and Wife, The F.B.I., Murder She Wrote, and he starred in the episode "The Nomads" from the 1977 series Quinn Martin's Tales of the Unexpected (known in the United Kingdom as Twist in the Tale). Miniseries credits include Valley of the Dolls, Night of the Fox, and Master of the Game.

Birney also appeared in leading roles in many television films, including Long Journey Home and The Deadly Game, as well as the soap Love Is A Many Splendored Thing.