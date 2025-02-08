Dave Malloy's THREE HOUSES to Release Cast Album This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dave Malloy's THREE HOUSES, which ran at Signature Theatre last year, will release a cast recording on February 10, according to the album's page on Bandcamp, with a single "haze" available now. There will also be an album release live stream on February 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST, where members of the cast, musicians, and creative team will share the new music with fans live online.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Malloy launched a Kickstarter to fund the album in September of 2024. Three Houses features music, lyrics, book, and orchestrations by Dave Malloy, music direction, and supervision by Or Matias, and direction by Annie Tippe.

Susan is in Latvia. Sadie is in New Mexico. Beckett is in Ireland. All three are alone; all three are haunted by their grandparents; all three hear the Big Bad Wolf scratching at the door. Three Houses is a post-pandemic open mic night parable about magic, madness, and the end of the world.

The cast includes Margo Seibert as Susan / Shelob, Mia Pak as Sadie / Pookie, J.D. Mollison as Beckett / Zippy, Ching Valdes-Aran as Grandmother, Henry Stram as Grandfather, and Scott Stangland as Wolf. Musicians are Or Matias (Conductor / Piano), Blair Hamrick (French Horn), Maria Bella Jeffers (Cello), Dave Malloy (Beats / Organ), Yuko Naito-Gotay (Violin), featuring Scott Stangland on Guitar on "wolf song."

Produced by Dave Malloy, Or Matias, and Josh Axelrad, the album was recorded at Sear Sound, mixed by Roy Hendrickson, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano at Zampol Productions NY. Assistant Mastering Engineer is Piotr Garbaczonek. Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh is Associate Music Director, Kevin Leahy & Jason Weisinger are Music Assistants, and Jacklyn Riha is Copyist. Jamie Kaye-Phillips is Album Mastermind. Elizabeth Emanuel is Recording Coordinator. The Album Cover is by James Ortiz, with Album Graphic Design by Brittain Ashford.

Tracklist

1. intro (i)

2. birch trees

3. the library

4. weed and wine

5. happy/crazy

6. the manuscript

7. the berries and the plums

8. blood

9. intro (ii)

10. the desert

11. the village

12. the house

13. carpentry

14. planks

15. ritual

16. mr. lupus

17. you have to live

18. missing

19. too soon

20. quarters

21. haze

22. wolf song

23. intro (iii)

24. new life

25. boxes

26. stones

27. love always leaves you

28. the visitor

29. the clochán

30. wolf dance

31. blow your house down

32. coda