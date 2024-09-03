Dave Malloy Launches Kickstarter to Fund THREE HOUSES Concept Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony nominated composer Dave Malloy has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a concept recording for his latest musical, Three Houses, which had its world premiere at Signature Theatre earlier this year.

"Recordings remain one of the most vital parts of the musical theater tradition; they are the way in which these shows live on forever, being accessible to all, sending out the music to a worldwide audience and preserving the work of all the incredible artists involved," writes Malloy. "For Three Houses, we hope to get into the studio this fall to create a concept album, placing the music from the show in a new package and capturing all the intimate, emotional performances of our phenomenal original cast."

Malloy revealed plans to record the album in November, with a release planned for January 2025.

Susan is in Latvia. Sadie is in New Mexico. Beckett is in Ireland. All three are alone; all three are haunted by their grandparents; all three hear the Big Bad Wolf scratching at the door. Three Houses is a post-pandemic open mic night parable about magic, madness, and the end of the world.

The recording will feature the world premiere cast, including: J.D. Mollison as Beckett, Mia Pak as Sadie, Margo Seibert as Susan, Henry Stram as Grandfather, Scott Stangland as Wolf, and Ching Valdes-Aran as Grandmother.