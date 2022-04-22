Dave Malloy Takes Legal Action Against GREAT COMET Producers for Unpaid Royalties

Dave Malloy, whose work was last seen on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, is taking legal action against the show's producers, according to the New York Times. The composer claims that he is owed "hundreds of thousands of dollars" from producer Howard Kagan for recent productions in Japan and Korea.

Malloy has asked the New York County Supreme Court to appoint an arbitrator to settle the situation.

Based on a segment of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 played on Broadway for 336 performances. The musical originally ran at the Ars Nova in 2012, followed by 2013 stagings in both the Meatpacking District and the Theater District of Manhattan, a 2014 Spanish-language staging in Quito, Ecuador, and a 2015 remounting at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The musical premiered on Broadway in November 2016 at the Imperial Theatre.

The show was nominated for 12 Tony awards - the highest number of nominations in the season - including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Benton, Best Actor in a Musical for Groban, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Lucas Steele, and Best Direction of a Musical for Chavkin. It won two awards: Best Scenic Design for Mimi Lien and Best Lighting Design in a Musical for Bradley King.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski