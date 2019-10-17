Dates Extended For A Halloween Seance Experience In A Chelsea Mansion

The fall engagement of the psychological séance experience THE OTHER SIDE hosted by mentalist Jason Suran has been extended to Saturday, November 2nd.

Now in its fourth year, THE OTHER SIDE is an intimate recreation of a true Victorian séance where 17 brave participants at each show will be invited to the historic Norwood Club in Chelsea where they will embark on a journey through the dark history of spiritualism, unravel the mysteries of the house itself, and ultimately attempt a séance of their own.

In contrast to conventional immersive theatre, which seeks to give large groups of audience members a variety of individual experiences, this microtheatre event will strive to give a small group of strangers a powerful and unifying experience.

The website below contains information about this unique experience and tickets start at $130 which includes a seat in the séance circle, a custom signature cocktail, a unique keepsake from the show, and post-show access to Norwood's members-only five story mansion in Chelsea.

Founded in 2007, Norwood is a unique and vibrant private members Club which draws its membership through New York's creative arts community. The house offers a unique, stylish and comfortable environment for members to dine, drink, connect, collaborate and thrive. Norwood also hosts monthly member events including film screenings, art exhibits, panels, live performances, drawing classes, wine dinners and more inside a perfectly preserved 1847 mansion listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Participants must be 21 years or older and cocktail attire is required for entry.

Production photos are also available upon request.

More information can be found at www.facetheotherside.com.





