Dates Announced For Live-Streamed Production of LUNGS at the Old Vic, Starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith
Dates have been announced for Lungs, a live-streamed, socially distanced, production starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith at The Old Vic.
Duncan Macmillan's Lungs will run from 26 June to 4 July. This is the first in a brand new series of performances and events created to help safeguard our theatre during this period of closure.
Tickets for OLD VIC: IN CAMERA will go on general sale at 12 noon (BST) on Wednesday 10 June.
Each performance of LUNGS and each subsequent play reading in the OLD VIC: IN CAMERA series will be available for 1,000+ households per night (with some matinees). Tickets will be priced as they are in our auditorium from £10-£65 and whilst all 'seats' offer the same view (from the comfort of your own home), we're asking audiences to buy a ticket to help support our theatre in return for access to this totally unique experience. There is also the option to add a further donation on top of this for those who are able to give a little more.
The Old Vic is working with Zoom to bring OLD VIC: IN CAMERA directly into your home, wherever you are in the world - the stream will be available to watch in all countries. Once you've booked your ticket you'll be sent your unique login details at least 24 hours in advance of the performance. These performances are live streamed, not pre-recorded - much like life pre-lockdown, you'll need to make sure you take your seat (at home) in time for the start of the show.
Tickets can be booked directly at oldvictheatre.com. If you have access requirements and would like assistance with booking please contact access@oldvictheatre.com.
