Daryl Sherman, Isaac ben Ayala, Terry Waldo and More to Take Part in PIANO IN BRYANT PARK

One of Bryant Park's most popular programs, "Piano in Bryant Park," returns for New Yorkers who've been eagerly awaiting outdoor performances.

"The return of this program signifies an important step on the road to normalcy in the city," said Dan Biederman, executive director of Bryant Park Corporation. "Outdoor cultural and entertainment events will fill a void since many indoor concert venues remain off-limits. And we know many park visitors have been anticipating the resumption of our events and activities."

Audiences are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing while seated in the park's iconic moveable bistro chairs.

2020 Schedule:

July 13, 14, 16

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Daryl Sherman

Voted Best Jazz Vocalist Hot House Magazine

July 20, 21, 23

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Isaac ben Ayala

Performing & Film Recording Artist

July 27, 28, 30

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Deanna Witkowski

Winner Great American Jazz Piano Competition

Aug. 3, 4, 6

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Victor Lin

Kenny Barron Trained, Columbia University Instructor

Aug. 10, 11, 13

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Danny Mixon

Pianist, Organist, Dancer

Aug. 17, 18, 20

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

DAN MANJOVI

Recording Artist, Performer, Composer

Aug. 24, 25, 27

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Frank Owens

Arranger, Composer, Musical Director

Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 3

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Terry Waldo

Ragtime, Protégé of the late Eubie Blake

Sept. 4

(Friday)

12:30 - 2:30pm

Bertha Hope

Jazz Pianist, Teacher, Composer, Arranger

Sept. 7, 8, 9

(Monday - Tuesday - Wednesday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Luiz Simas

Brazilian & American Jazz

Sept. 10, 11, 14

(Thursday - Friday -Monday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Russ Kassoff

Trio & Solo Jazz, Broadway, Music Director

Sept. 15, 16, 17

(Tuesday - Wednesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Ayako Shirasaki

Virtuoso Pianist with a "Tender Touch"

Sept. 18, 21, 22

(Friday - Monday - Tuesday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Charlie Judkins

Ragtime, Protégé of Bryant Park's Terry Waldo

Sept. 23, 24, 25

(Wednesday, Thursday, Friday)

12:30-2:30pm

Yuka Aikawa

Jazz, Composer, Accompanist

Sept. 28, 29, 30

(Monday - Tuesday - Wednesday)

12 :30-2 :30pm

Sue Maskaleris

Thelonious Monk Competition Winner, Composer

Oct. 1, 2

(Thursday - Friday)

12:30 - 2:30pm

Bertha Hope

Jazz Pianist, Teacher, Composer, Arranger

Piano in Bryant Park, which showcases the finest ragtime, stride, and jazz pianists, takes place Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 PM. Piano is a quintessential part of the Bryant Park landscape and is made possible by partners Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, the Music Performance Trust Fund, the Jazz Center of New York, and Sam Ash Music Stores for the past 17 years.

Photo Credit: Bryant Park Corporation

