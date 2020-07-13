Daryl Sherman, Isaac ben Ayala, Terry Waldo and More to Take Part in PIANO IN BRYANT PARK
One of Bryant Park's most popular programs, "Piano in Bryant Park," returns for New Yorkers who've been eagerly awaiting outdoor performances.
"The return of this program signifies an important step on the road to normalcy in the city," said Dan Biederman, executive director of Bryant Park Corporation. "Outdoor cultural and entertainment events will fill a void since many indoor concert venues remain off-limits. And we know many park visitors have been anticipating the resumption of our events and activities."
Audiences are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing while seated in the park's iconic moveable bistro chairs.
2020 Schedule:
July 13, 14, 16
(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Voted Best Jazz Vocalist Hot House Magazine
July 20, 21, 23
(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Isaac ben Ayala
Performing & Film Recording Artist
July 27, 28, 30
(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Deanna Witkowski
Winner Great American Jazz Piano Competition
Aug. 3, 4, 6
(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Victor Lin
Kenny Barron Trained, Columbia University Instructor
Aug. 10, 11, 13
(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Danny Mixon
Pianist, Organist, Dancer
Aug. 17, 18, 20
(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Recording Artist, Performer, Composer
Aug. 24, 25, 27
(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Arranger, Composer, Musical Director
Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 3
(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Ragtime, Protégé of the late Eubie Blake
Sept. 4
(Friday)
12:30 - 2:30pm
Bertha Hope
Jazz Pianist, Teacher, Composer, Arranger
Sept. 7, 8, 9
(Monday - Tuesday - Wednesday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Brazilian & American Jazz
Sept. 10, 11, 14
(Thursday - Friday -Monday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Trio & Solo Jazz, Broadway, Music Director
Sept. 15, 16, 17
(Tuesday - Wednesday - Thursday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Ayako Shirasaki
Virtuoso Pianist with a "Tender Touch"
Sept. 18, 21, 22
(Friday - Monday - Tuesday)
12:30-2:30 pm
Charlie Judkins
Ragtime, Protégé of Bryant Park's Terry Waldo
Sept. 23, 24, 25
(Wednesday, Thursday, Friday)
12:30-2:30pm
Yuka Aikawa
Jazz, Composer, Accompanist
Sept. 28, 29, 30
(Monday - Tuesday - Wednesday)
12 :30-2 :30pm
Thelonious Monk Competition Winner, Composer
Oct. 1, 2
(Thursday - Friday)
12:30 - 2:30pm
Bertha Hope
Jazz Pianist, Teacher, Composer, Arranger
Piano in Bryant Park, which showcases the finest ragtime, stride, and jazz pianists, takes place Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 PM. Piano is a quintessential part of the Bryant Park landscape and is made possible by partners Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, the Music Performance Trust Fund, the Jazz Center of New York, and Sam Ash Music Stores for the past 17 years.
Photo Credit: Bryant Park Corporation
