Danse Lumière to Showcase THE JAMES JOYCE BALLET Before International Tour

Danse Lumière, led by choreographer Kathryn Roszak, will showcase parts of its "The James Joyce Ballet" in a special presentation, "Pop Up Ballet at City Center," on March 30 at 8:30 PM in the studios of New York's City Center, 130 West 56th St., 5th floor.

The ballet, choreographed by Kathryn Roszak, is inspired by Joyce's "Ulysses," "Finnegans Wake" and the short story “The Dead.” It explores not only Joyce's writing but also the lives around him, including his wife Nora Barnacle and daughter Lucia Joyce, the gifted modern dancer whose artistic ambitions formed a little-known but compelling part of the Joyce story. The piece transforms Joyce's literary landscapes into dance, rendering the rhythms, wit and emotional undercurrents of his writing into choreography and evoking Joyce's characters and themes through movement and atmosphere.

This City Center performance offers a sneak peek at the Joyce ballet before it travels for International Bloomsday Festival performances June 13 at Dublin's James Joyce Center and June 16 at National Istrian Theatre in Pula, Croatia.

Beside a sample of "The James Joyce Ballet," the evening will also include an excerpt from "The Unspoken," based on "The House of the Spirits" by Chilean-American magical realist Isabel Allende, and other dances TBD. The 45-minute program, choreographed by Roszak, will be danced by Max Barker (ABT), Jonatan Lujan (Metropolitan Opera Ballet), Maisee Anderson (formerly National Ballet of Canada) and Claire Bucci (formerly Atlanta Ballet). Black step dancer Kaitlyn Sardin (@Kaitrock) will appear as special guest. Music will be provided by guitarist Miles Johnson.

Roszak, whose work often merges literature and dance, was recently recognized by Oprah Daily for bridging storytelling, choreography and women's leadership in the arts.