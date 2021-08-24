Danny Burstein, Krysta Rodriguez and More Star in PLACES, PLEASE. Short Film - Watch the Trailer Now!

Mumford Place Inc. presents, in association with Triple Seven Pictures, PLACES, PLEASE., a Reed Luplau Film. PLACES, PLEASE. is a short film based on an artist therapy session struggling with the loss of work due to COVID. Set on an empty, ghost-like stage, a group of artists meet to reveal the journeys they have taken during the shutdown of the theatre industry. With these seven artists, including a dancer, writer, director and drag artist, PLACES, PLEASE. pulls back the curtain and shows how artists have been grieving for the loss of their passion and their craft. ​

Watch the trailer below!

PLACES, PLEASE. stars Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge! The Musical!), Deborah S. Craig ("The Blacklist"), Krysta Rodriguez ("Halston"), Bahiyah Hibah (Moulin Rouge! The Musical!), Ben Cook (West Side Story), Joseph Haro ("Elena of Avalor") and Pixie Aventura ("Drag Me Out").

PLACES, PLEASE. is written, directed, and choreographed by Reed Luplau, with Kaitlin Mesh as Co-Screenwriter and Associate Director. Maddy Talias serves as Director of Photography, with David 'DW' Withrow as Costume Designer. The score is by Javier Dunn. The film is produced by Todd Donovan, Zori Davidkova & John Logan.