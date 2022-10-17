Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Piano Lesson
Click Here for More on The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks Out of THE PIANO LESSON Due to COVID-19

Danielle Brooks Out of THE PIANO LESSON Due to COVID-19

She will return to the play on October 25.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Danielle Brooks revealed that she will be out of The Piano Lesson through October 23 after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Getting to take the Bway stage as Berniece Charles is a daily confirmation that I am in my purpose, but sometimes your purpose isn't only about you," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so happy for [Shirine Babb] making her debut as Berniece until Oct 23rd. My body has spoken and has forced me to Go Lay Down. Yes the Covid Monster got me."

She went on to promote mask-wearing in the theatre. "Even though masks are not required in theaters I would encourage you to still take precautions and wear your mask. Can't wait to return stronger and better than ever."

Read her full post below:

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and stars Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks. The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. The Piano Lesson, wrote Frank Rich in The New York Times, "has its own spacious poetry, its own sharp angle on a nation's history, its own metaphorical idea of drama and its own palpable ghosts that roar right through the upstairs window of the household where the action unfolds. Like other Wilson plays, The Piano Lesson seems to sing even when it is talking."

The design team for The Piano Lesson includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Cookie Jordan (Wig Design), Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg (Projection Design), Alvin Hough Jr. (Music & Music Direction), Otis Sallid (Choreographer). Casting is by Calleri, Jensen, Davis. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

The play is now running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at LEND ME A TENOR at International City TheatrePhotos: First Look at LEND ME A TENOR at International City Theatre
October 17, 2022

International City Theatre is presenting Lend Me A Tenor, the Tony-nominated screwball comedy by Ken Ludwig that’s guaranteed to leave audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter. Todd Nielsen directs for an October 21 opening in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, where performances continue through November 6. See photos here!
Goodspeed & The Garde to Present CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT Holiday CelebrationGoodspeed & The Garde to Present CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT Holiday Celebration
October 17, 2022

Two of Connecticut’s major non-profit arts organizations, the Garde Arts Center and Goodspeed Musicals, are collaborating to present a free regional event based on the Warner Bros. movie Christmas in Connecticut on Wednesday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Garde Arts Center in downtown New London. 
Center Theatre Group to Hold Open Casting Call for THE SECRET GARDENCenter Theatre Group to Hold Open Casting Call for THE SECRET GARDEN
October 17, 2022

Center Theatre Group is hosting an open casting call for the two child lead roles of Mary and Colin in “The Secret Garden” playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023.
Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of Jesús I. Valles' (UN)DOCUMENTS at the LATCPhotos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of Jesús I. Valles' (UN)DOCUMENTS at the LATC
October 17, 2022

The West Coast premiere of (Un)Documents, written and performed by queer actor, theatermaker and poet Jesús I. Valles and directed by Rudy Ramirez, opened last weekend in a Latino Theater Company production at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, where performances continue through November 20. See photos here!
Photos: Political Thriller FARRAGUT NORTH Opens at Theatre 68 Arts ComplexPhotos: Political Thriller FARRAGUT NORTH Opens at Theatre 68 Arts Complex
October 17, 2022

An all-new revival of Farragut North, the off-Broadway hit play by Beau Willimon (House of Cards) about behind-the-scenes election intrigue, opened this past weekend at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in NoHo, where performances continue through November 5. See photos here!