Danielle Brooks Announces Engagement to Dennis Gelin

Stage and screen star has more than the new year to celebrate this week. The Broadway veteran just announced her engagement to long-time partner Dennis Gelin. BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple!

Danielle recently starred as Beatrice in The Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing for which she also won the 2019 AUDELCO Award for Lead Actress in a Musical.

Brooks made her Broadway debut in the Tony winning revival of The Color Purple as Sofia for which she was nominated for a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and received aTheatre World Award for Significant Broadway Debut.

She is perhaps best known for her role as "Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson" in the Netflix Emmy-nominated series, "Orange is the New Black." for which she has been honored with an NAACP Image Award nomination for "Best Actress in a Comedy Series" and was recipient of the Young Hollywood Award for "Breakthrough Actress. She received the Screen Actors Guild Award for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series" three years in a row.





