Daniel Reichard Will Bring HELLO NEIGHBOR to The Beechman

Broadway favorite Daniel Reichard is bringing nostalgic joy to the newly remodeled Laurie Beechman Theatre in Hello, Neighbor: Songs We Grew Up To for a Grown-Up World. Join him for this heartwarming concert that celebrates the enduring wisdom of our childhood music on Sat, Oct 18 and Sun, Oct 19.

Drawing inspiration from iconic programs such as Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, The Muppet Show, and Sesame Street, Reichard blends songs that have reverberated through family homes for decades with his own experiences growing up the eighth of nine children in Cleveland, Ohio, and moving to New York City and beyond. HELLO, NEIGHBOR! explores the idea that we are all in a continuous state of “growing up” throughout our entire lives, and the songs we grew up with can remain as entertaining and inspiring when we are 80 as when we were 8. Songs like “It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Rainbow Connection,” and “Rubber Duckie” take on new meanings as Daniel ties them to our adult experiences, reminding us that the messages of kindness, self-worth, and curiosity we learned as children are just as vital in our adult journeys.

Daniel Reichard is best known for his acclaimed performance as Rock n' Roll Hall of Famer Bob Gaudio in the Original Broadway Cast of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, and is featured on the show's multi-platinum, Grammy-winning album. His signature style and talent paved the way to starring roles in New York City and beyond, including his portrayals of Candide in Leonard Bernstein's Candide at Lincoln Center's New York City Opera, pop artist Keith Haring in The Public Theater's production of Radiant Baby, Man in The Thing About Men (cast album), Emmet in Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jugband Christmas, and multiple characters in the world-famous musical revue, Forbidden Broadway. Across the United States, Reichard has been seen onstage at multiple regional theatres, including the Goodspeed Opera House, North Shore Music Theatre, the St. Louis MUNY, and the Weston Playhouse. Over the past decade, Reichard has toured the world with his fellow Jersey Boys co-stars as a founding member of the vocal group, The Midtown Men. Together, The Midtown Men have performed over 1,000 concerts and have recorded two albums and two television specials for public television. As a concert singer, Reichard has guest-starred with 35 major symphonies, including the Boston Pops, the National Symphony, and the Philadelphia Pops. Over the past decade, his solo engagements have sold out New York City's most prestigious venues, including Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, the Alvin Ailey Theatre, Joe's Pub, and Ars Nova. His Christmas album, Under the Mistletoe, can be found on iTunes. Follow his fan pages on Facebook and Instagram.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, which opened in 1978 beneath the legendary West Bank Café, has long been a launchpad for theatrical talent. Originally the “Downstairs Theatre Bar” with Lewis Black as Artistic Director, it produced over 1,500 one-act plays in its first 14 years, featuring early works by Aaron Sorkin and breakout performances from Tony Shalhoub, Mary Testa, Holly Hunter, Nathan Lane, and Mark Linn-Baker. It was also the birthplace of the Tony Award-winning Side Man starring Edie Falco, and where Stephen Sondheim famously debuted “Finishing the Hat” for Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin during rehearsals for Sunday in the Park with George.

Renamed after beloved Broadway star Laurie Beechman, the theatre has since become a premier destination for cabaret, drag, comedy, and live performance. Its intimate stage has hosted icons from Joan Rivers—who performed more than 200 sets there and told her final joke on its stage—to Jinkx Monsoon, André De Shields, Matt Doyle, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and even The Who. Now under the leadership of Broadway producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, the venue has been reimagined with a bold, all-blue disco-inspired redesign by Tony Award-winning designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, blending late 1970s Times Square grit with uptown polish.