Daniel J. Watts, Aisha Jackson and Crystal Monee Hall Join Lineup for Final KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee

Midnight Theatre presents "KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee" on Monday, August, 28th, 2023, the last performance in a monthly concert series featuring the sultry soul and blues inspired vocals of the magnetic Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory).

Joining KTP on the final night of his summer residency are Tony Nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina, Hamilton, After Midnight); Aisha Jackson (Once Upon a One More Time, Paradise Square, Frozen); and soul singer/songwriter Crystal Monee Hall (Rent).

The evening features a brand new setlist featuring sixteen songs highlighting traditional blues music made famous by the likes of Dinah Washington and Nina Simone, as well as uniquely reworked arrangements of songs from today’s Top 100. Directed by Dionne Figgins (Motown, Smokey Joe’s Cafe) and with music direction by Jason May, Parker promises an evening of luxury, levity, and release that is sure to nourish heart, mind, and soul.