Daniel Dae Kim Says Working on YELLOW FACE is a 'Joy'

Daniel Dae Kim sat down with Kelly and Mark on LIVE to discuss his role in David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face, which makes its Broadway debut this month.

Kim plays a fictionalized version of Hwang in the play, which is inspired by real-life events. He noted that he enjoys tackling the comedy, despite being known for his dramatic roles.

"'Joy' is the right word, the actor said. "When you're trying to mine things for comedy and you're working with a bunch of really great people, it's a happy, collegial, atmosphere and you want to support each other. It just brings a lot of life into the room," Kim added.

Yellow Face follows a playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger as he protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. The Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race. Watch the interview with Daniel Dae Kim now!

Directed by Leigh Silverman, Yellow Face will begin preview performances on Friday, September 13, 2024, and open officially on Friday, October 1, 2024, at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 24, 2024.

The creative team for Yellow Face includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Yee Eun Nam (Projection Design), and Caroline Eng and Kate Marvin (Sound Design & Original Music).