Daniel Breaker, Norbert Leo Butz and Michelle Federer to Star in THE NAUGHTY LIST Readings

Mitchell Maxwell, Laura Janik Cronin, Alyssa Melani and Willette Klausner will present a private, by-invitation-only industry presentation of The Naughty List a new comedy by New York Times bestselling author Tawni O’Dell (When It Happens to You, Windows, and Pay the Writer). Presentations take place Wednesday. December 10 at 1PM and 4PM at New 42nd Street Studios.

The presentation, directed by Sheldon Epps (Blues In The Night, Play On!) will feature Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker (Passing Strange, Shrek The Musical), two-time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz (Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), and Michelle Federer (Wicked, The Cottage).

Full of big laughs, smart insights, and plenty of holiday spirit, The Naughty List is a breezy yet moving three-character play about the reconnection between mature sweethearts. It’s the night before Christmas and one of the world’s most famous power couples is caught in a conflict that all couples have experienced. After 373 years of marriage and a heated argument with a husband who is getting ready to “work late,” Mrs. Claus takes flight in a sleigh with two youthful reindeer-in-training. Will the man who spreads love to all decide that the woman he loves should come first? Adding to Santa’s conundrum is the appearance of a suave stranger of equal fame who brings a new level of drama to the festivities.

The Naughty List features costume renderings by Ricky Lurie. In addition to a classic Christmas song, The Naughty List features two new holiday songs, "It Isn't Really Christmas" and "& To All A Good Night!" by YouTube sensations Sam Tsui and Casey Breves. Catalyst Theatricals is General Manager. Casting is by Cindy Rush Casting. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard.