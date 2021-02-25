Dancing Classrooms to Host IT TAKES TWO: AN EVENING IN ARGENTINA

The New York City Dance Education Organization Dancing Classrooms will host IT TAKES TWO: AN EVENING IN ARGENTINA, in a virtual format on Thursday, March 4, 7:00 - 8:30 PM EST.

Guests who purchase a $30 ticket are invited to make it two (bring a guest) free of charge! The evening will be hosted by accomplished musician, composer, dancer, choreographer and Dancing Classrooms Alumni Dwayne Beach. Guests will receive a Tango mini-lesson by acclaimed tango master Dardo Galletto and participate in a conversation with Dancing Classrooms Senior Teaching Artists about the power of tango and social dance to inspire students of all ages. The event includes an Argentine wine tasting with wine educator Alicia Barret and a cooking demonstration by proprietor and executive chef of NYC's famed King's Carriage House Restaurant, Elizabeth King.Dancing Classrooms will send guests an easy shopping list of all that is needed to prepare for a delicious evening

Funds raised will benefit Dancing Classrooms, the mission of which is to cultivate essential life skills in youth through the practice of social dance. Throughout its history, the non-profit organization has shown its commitment to justice, equality, and inclusion by engaging more than 600,0000 children worldwide, many of whom are from underserved communities. Dancing Classrooms programs are taught with a progressive-minded, inclusive approach.

Support in any amount goes directly to supporting Dancing Classrooms programs and individuals may donate and/or RSVP using the link here.

About Dancing Classrooms:

School closures caused by COVID-19 forced an abrupt change to Dancing Classrooms' award-winning in-school residencies. However, Dancing Classrooms knows how important it is to be able to turn on a dime. The Homeroom Edition was launched; a flexible online-only residency program adapted to accommodate remote learning. The Dancing Classrooms Weekend Academy and Youth Dance Company also transitioned to Zoom for 12 weekends of advanced instruction and online "Summer Intensives" kept the most enthusiastic social dancers on their toes in July 2020. To date, approximately 2,000 young people have received Dancing Classroom's world-renowned teaching from the safety of their own homes, in addition to the more than 12,000 students served this fall and winter. Dancing Classrooms' 17 affiliate sites across the globe have also been trained in the Homeroom Edition model and will make instruction available to thousands more young people in their regions -- from Texas to Seattle to Jordan. The organization is eager to partner with more communities to expand access and deepen our commitment to social dance as a way to unleash personal growth and joy. For more information visit Dancing Classrooms' website: https://dancingclassrooms.org/about/