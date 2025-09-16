Dance/NYC Will Host COLLECTIVE MOTION: 5-YEAR COMMITMENT TO THE FIELD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance/NYC will host Collective Motion: Dance/NYC's 5-Year Commitment to the Field on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 3:00–4:15 PM ET. This free virtual gathering will unveil the organization’s new strategic plan, outlining its vision and priorities for the next five years. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/DNYCCM25.

This event will bring together partners, peers, and supporters to reflect on Dance/NYC’s past while envisioning a more equitable and sustainable future for the field.

Following a multi-year strategic planning process, Dance/NYC has crafted a bold framework rooted in clarified organizational values, renewed goals, and actionable commitments designed to strengthen the dance ecosystem. Collective Motion marks both the culmination of this process and an opportunity to gather the field in reflection, connection, and collaboration.

“This plan distills salient takeaways from experimentation and adaptation in recent years,” said Sara Roer, Dance/NYC Interim Executive Director. “By solidifying those learnings into a clear path forward, the organization will have a firm foundation from which to weather a volatile environment for the entire arts sector.”

The event will feature artistic activations, reflections from field leaders, and insights into how Dance/NYC will continue building resources, connections, and power for dance workers in the years ahead.

Presenters and Guests

The gathering will include current Dance/NYC staff alongside:

Eddie Torres – President & CEO, Grantmakers in the Arts

Elissa D. Hecker – Law Office of Elissa D. Hecker; Former Dance/NYC Board Chair

Jina Paik – Nonprofit Finance Fund; Dance/NYC Board Member

Marissa Lewis – PENN Creative Strategies

Niya Nicholson – Executive Director, MOVE|NYC

Reshma Patel – Four Rivers; Dance/NYC Board Chair

Sara Roer – Interim Executive Director, Dance/NYC

Virginia Johnson – Former Artistic Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem; Visiting Scholar, NYU Center for Ballet and the Arts; Dance/NYC Advisory Committee

Ticketing Information

Collective Motion: Dance/NYC's 5-Year Commitment to the Field is free and open to the public. Registration and details are available at https://bit.ly/DNYCCM25.

About Dance/NYC

Dance/NYC’s mission is to promote and encourage the knowledge, appreciation, practice, and performance of dance in the New York City area. Embedding justice, equity, and inclusion into all aspects of its programs, Dance/NYC remains committed to addressing disparities in the field and providing resources where they are most needed. The organization envisions a just and inclusive dance ecology in which power, funding, opportunities, conduct, and impacts are fair for all artists, cultural workers, and audiences.

Collective Motion: Dance/NYC’s 5-Year Commitment to the Field is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the New York City Council.