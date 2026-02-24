Dance/NYC Promotes Monica Steffey to Director of Programming and Operations

Dance/NYC has announced the promotion of Monica Steffey (she/they) to Director of Programming & Operations. Steffey previously served as the organization's Operations Manager, where they played a central role in strengthening internal systems, supporting organizational workflows, and advancing cross-team coordination during a period of significant growth and transition.

Monica Steffey is a Brooklyn-based leader and community organizer working at the intersection of creative practice and people-centered systems. Over the past decade, Monica has developed and led artist-driven initiatives across the U.S. and internationally, grounded in embodiment, equity, and collective sustainability. In 2020, they founded Wet Hairy Women, an art activist collective exploring bodily autonomy, gender, and choice through dance and art-making. Through projects such as No Shave Wovember, Monica has worked with more than 200 women and allies and produced over a dozen original works, including UNTAMED, an evening-length immersive dance theater production.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monica led citywide COVID-19 response work within New York City Health + Hospitals' Test & Trace (T2) Program, helping scale operations from 100 to more than 500 staff while overseeing teams across New York City. This experience, alongside years of building creative projects from the ground up, informed their leadership approach, rooted in adaptability, care, and clear systems of support. At Dance/NYC, Monica has contributed to strengthening organizational infrastructure, guiding operational strategy, and cultivating a culture of transparency and trust. They are excited to continue growing and to serve as Director of Programming & Operations at Dance/NYC, supporting the organization's mission through people-centered systems and collaborative leadership.

"Dance has always been a site of advocacy for me, both on and off the stage," said Monica Steffey. "It is essential work that helps us process, resist, and stay connected in challenging times. I'm excited to continue growing at Dance/NYC-an organization that has shaped my leadership and my belief in what's possible-and to support the dance field in building more just and sustainable futures."

"Monica's promotion reflects both her deep commitment to Dance/NYC and her readiness to lead at this level," says Raquel Du Toit, Executive Director of Dance/NYC. "She brings strategic clarity, operational strength, and a values-driven approach to her work. I have full confidence in her leadership, and am excited for what this next chapter will make possible for our organization and the dance community we serve."

This appointment also marks an important milestone in Dance/NYC's organizational evolution. Steffey's promotion completes Dance/NYC's intended leadership framework as outlined in its Five-Year Strategic Plan announced last October. The Director of Programming & Operations role serves as a key leadership partner, supporting organizational stability, programmatic cohesion, and long-term sustainability as Dance/NYC advances its mission in service of the metropolitan New York City dance community.