Dance Studio Alliance to Present MOVING FORWARD TOGETHER

Dance Studio Alliance, an unprecedented collective of diverse dance organizations reimagining the tapestry of the NYC dance community, will present Moving Forward Together, an evening of performances from seven studios represented in the alliance. The showcase will spotlight the initiation of DSA's mission to transform NYC's dance culture and community through accessibility, diversity, and inclusion. Net profits from the evening will be re-invested towards the creation of DSA programs aimed to strengthen the infrastructure of the NYC dance community.

Who: Performances will include the work of professional and student dancers from diverse backgrounds and genres from the following NYC studios:

Bridge for Dance

Broadway Dance Center

PeriDance

PMT House of Dance

SassClass

Steps on Broadway

Union Street Dance / Eva Dean Dance

When: Moving Forward Together will be held Saturday, April 16, 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 advance purchase, $25 at door. A post reception gala ticket is available for $30, $40 at the door. Ticket can be purchased at https://peridance.ticketleap.com/dancestudioalliance/

Where: The KnJ Theater at Peridance is located on the ground floor of the Center, 126 East 13th Street, New York, NY, 10003. Peridance is located in Union Square and easily accessible by the 4,5,6,N,R,Q,W and L subway lines.