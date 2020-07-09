Dana Delany, Tim DeKay and More Featured in Today's New Pack Podcast Play
Today's new play released for The Pack Podcast features "The Shakers" with Dana Delany, Tim DeKay, Constance Forslund & Paul Greenberg. Launched in May, The Pack Podcast is a new spoken word series featuring star-studded casts performing short comedy plays by Emmy-nominated and Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack that benefits The Actors Fund (www.ActorsFund.org) and Feeding America (www.FeedingAmerica.org). Today's new play is available at www.ThePackPodcast.org, additional plays will be made available each Thursdays.
The podcasts will feature over 35 actors including: Emmy-winner Tony Hale (Veep), SNL's Cecily Strong, Blair Underwood (Self Made), Emmy-winners Sherri Shepherd, Dana Delany and Tate Donovan, Tony-winner Andrea Martin, four-time Oscar-nominee Marsha Mason, Oscar-nominee George Segal (The Goldbergs), Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy), Grammy-winning legend Peter Asher, Rob Morrow (Numbers), Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) John Fugelsang (SiriusXM), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), Willie Garson (Sex & the City), SNL legend Laraine Newman, Steven Weber (Indebted), Lainie Kazan (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Debbon Ayer (NCIS: New Orleans), Lucy Davis (The Office), Tim DeKay (White Collar), Larry Dorf (Nobodies), Constance Forslund (Baskets), Spencer Garrett (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Caspar Phillipson (Jackie), Jackie Harris Greenberg (Not Another Teen Movie), Emmy-winner Paul Greenberg, Intae Kim, (Weird City), Dayle Reyfel (Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway), Mitch Silpa (Nobodies), Beth Triffon (Fresh Off the Boat), Milanka Brooks (Black Mirror), Paul Rogan (American Horror Story), Terry Walters (All Rise), Bradley White (Mad About You), Maggie Wheeler (Friends) and more to come.
Pack created the international hit Celebrity Autobiography, presented on Broadway last year. His original live comedy play series The Pack has been performing live in theaters in Los Angeles as a monthly event with sold out audiences and is now available to all in the form of spoken word radio plays while benefitting two important organizations -- The Actors Fund and Feeding America. For The Pack Podcast, the actors will be recording and interacting from their homes worldwide from LA, NYC, Austin, Toronto, London and Copenhagen! Though the mystery of radio podcasts, listeners can experience these stories & voices in a unique and highly imaginative way. The Pack Podcast is produced by Jen Hegarty, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.
