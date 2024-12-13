Dana Aber to Present BAGGAGE AT THE DOOR En Español at the Chain Studio Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Big Thunder Productions' Off-Broadway production of the one-woman musical Baggage at the Door will be presented in a new Spanish-language translation, entitled Equipaje en la Puerta. Created by Dana Aber and newly translated/adapted by Regina Cedeño with additional translation/adaptation by Paulina de la Parra, the free workshop reading will be presented Wednesday Dec. 18 at 7pm, at the Chain Studio Theater.

Creator Dana Aber was awarded a NYSCA Grant (New York Council for the Arts) for the project's further development with a focus on societal outreach of the musical's mental health message. As a survivor of traumatic events and domestic abuse who has worked to confront the mental health damage they created through therapy and later through creative process, creator Dana Aber is in a unique position to address how trauma and PTSD and anxiety can look, sound, feel to a person, and how it can be expressed or shown in a person's life. This play contains the mix of Everyperson's interior landscape, but particularly the interior work of those struggling to regain mental health balance. Baggage at the Door is designed to be an approachable and complete piece of theater, as well as an expression of the struggle and yearning for mental health with all of its ups and downs.

Sinopis en español: Eneros consecutivos con 4 experiencias cercanas a la muerte...um, ¡Feliz Año Nuevo!? En Baggage at the Door, un sobreviviente de ojos brillantes se convierte en una clara representación de trastorno de estrés postraumático de alto funcionamiento. Pero este enero, las fuertes protecciones de La Chica ese ven debilitadas y puestas a prueba cuando se enamora. Si esta valiente sobreviviente no logra centrarse en lo que de verdad importa, puede perder lo que en verdad merece. Guiada por la ansiedad en un escenario fuertemente enriquecido con un sonido envolvente y proyecciones animadas, ella baila Tap comiendo queso, se envuelve a sí misma con piedras protectoras y guía al público en un viaje ingenioso, honesto y apasionante para romper el ciclo de estrés post traumático en el que se ve envuelta y por fin tener el valor de desempacar.

This new Spanish-translation of Baggage at the Door will be performed by Paulina de la Parra, with production management by Brent Michael Jones and bilingual stage management assistance by Gabriella Martinez.

Baggage at the Door features songs created in collaboration with: James Ballard, Christie Baugher, Alanya Bridge, Amy Burgess & Sara Cooper, Teresa Lotz, Joseph Trefler, Rachel Dean, Mika Kauffman, Martha Miller, and Thomas Jacobsen. Original art created for the show by: Jamie Gaul, Josh Haplea, Chelsey Hill, Nichola Latzgo, Annie Moor, Bee Michael, Dr. Natalie J. Russ, and Dana Aber.

The Off-Broadway creative team included original direction and dramaturgy by Joe Langworth (direction/dramaturgy), Jacob Stebly (music direction), Josh Freilich (orchestrations), Marc Halpin (set design), Aiden Bezak (lighting design) and Dana Aber (projection design). The production stage manager was Brent Michael Jones.

Baggage at the Door / Equipaje en la Puerta focuses on one woman's struggle to manage anxiety, triggers, intrusive thoughts, shed self-critical circular thinking and behaviors, and learn anew how to love and value her strengths and her capacity for love. Equally, the show speaks to post-pandemic anxieties about the difficulties of commitments, and fears of making in-person connections, and is about saying yes to healthy possibilities of all kinds.

All Spanish-speaking New Yorkers are invited to attend the free presentation and talkback, RSVP required through www.BaggageattheDoorMusical.com